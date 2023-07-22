Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 7 Brings The Boimler Effect

Ever since the announcement of the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Trekkies have been anticipating this episode. "Those Old Scientists" will see Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Ensign Mariner (Tawney Newsome) from "Star Trek: Lower Decks" pass into the world of "Strange New Worlds," and interact directly with Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck) and all the rest. The shows are set about 120 years apart, however, so the characters will have to make use of an ancient, mystical time-travel portal in order to meet, but that's no big deal; "Star Trek" has featured multiple mystical time-travel portals in the past. At the head of the episode, the "Lower Decks" characters will be animated. Once they pass through said portal, they will appear in live action. The two featured voice actors will reprise their roles.

This is hardly the first time two "Star Trek" continuities have crossed over, of course. "Star Trek: The Next Generation" featured cameos from DeForest Kelley, Leonard Nimoy, and James Doohan in the past. Picard (Patrick Stewart) appeared in the pilot for "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and that show's Dr. Bashir (Alexander Siddig) appeared on a later episode of "Next Generation." Famously, the Deep Space Nine crew went back in time to interact with the events of the originals series episode "The Trouble with Tribbles," and "Star Trek: Voyager" featured an episode wherein Tuvok (Tim Russ) served on board the U.S.S. Excelsior with Captain Sulu (George Takei). There are many other examples besides. Heck, "Strange New Worlds" began its life as a "Discovery" crossover.

So, crossover episodes are a long and grand "Star Trek" tradition (although "Those Old Scientists" is the first time there has been a cross-medium element as well). This is one for the fans.