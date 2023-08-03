Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 9 Is The Silly One Among Silly Ones (And A Musical, Too)

Yes, "Star Trek" can be silly sometimes. One might recall the original series episode "Shore Leave" (December 29, 1966) wherein the crew of the Enterprise saw their thoughts and fantasies — including knights and anthropomorphic white rabbits and samurai — manifested in android form. Then there's the "Next Generation" episode "QPid" (April 21, 1991) wherein the Enterprise-D crew were magically transformed into characters from Robin Hood. There's also the "Deep Space Nine" episode "If Wishes Were Horses" (May 17, 1993) wherein the DS9 crew unwittingly manifested characters out of their brains, like Rumpelstiltskin and ultra-horny doppelgängers of their co-workers. And then we have the "Voyager" episode "Bride of Chaotica!" (January 27, 1999) wherein the Voyager crew re-enacted a 1950s sci-fi serial, complete with cheesy special effects and black-and-white photography.

These "wacky" comedy episodes, while not always necessarily funny, tend to serve an important function in "Star Trek." Specifically, they break up the monotony. Both the viewers and the makers of the show may tire of staring at the same six Enterprise sets over and over, and, for sanity's sake, throw in something unexpected and fun to provide visual and tonal variety. Trekkies who are fans of the more stern, serious episodes of "Star Trek" may find themselves irked by the whimsey, while others might appreciate the sight of ordinarily well-mannered characters behaving in a kooky fashion.

The most recent episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Subspace Rhapsody," is the kookiest the franchise has ever been, and that's saying something. It's a full-bore musical episode wherein the Enterprise crew is psychically affected by a mysterious subspace fold that forces them to sing and dance — and sing their innermost emotions — against their will.

It's not completely successful, but the variety is appreciated.