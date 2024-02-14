Thunderbolts Gets A New, Earlier Release Date As Marvel Shuffles Its Calendar

Once again, Marvel's long-awaited "Thunderbolts" movie has been given a new release date. The good news for those looking forward to this one is that, for once, Disney has moved the film up by a couple of months rather than delay it again. Whether or not this date is the one that sticks remains to be seen, but mark your calendars for May 2, 2025, and plan accordingly.

Marvel Studios did a little bit of shuffling around with its release calendar, with "The Fantastic Four" taking over the July 25, 2025, release date that was previously held by "Thunderbolts." In announcing the new dates, Marvel also finally confirmed the cast for "Fantastic Four," with Pedro Pascal playing Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby playing Sue Storm, Ebon Moss Bachrach playing Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn playing Johnny Storm. Most of those names have been circling the rumor mill for some time, but have finally been made official.

As for "Thunderbolts," it will be led by many familiar faces, including David Harbour (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova). The film was originally announced during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con presentation in 2022, revealing that this project will conclude Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If that still holds true, then "Fantastic Four" will kick off Phase 6.