Marvel's Thunderbolts Delays Filming As Writers Strike Continues

"Thunderbolts" has become the second Marvel Cinematic Universe feature to halt filming amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, Deadline reported late Thursday. (Variety and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed shortly thereafter.) The film, which was set to enter production in Atlanta, Georgia in about three weeks in June 2023, will now roll cameras after the writers strike has ended.

Earlier in May, the Mahershala Ali-led "Blade" — currently slated for September 2024 — became the first Marvel Studios project to hit pause. It was in the pre-production stage, and like "Thunderbolts," was expected to begin filming in June. Marvel has also stopped shooting on "Wonder Man" — the Disney+ series with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead — which had been running in Los Angeles.

That said, not every Marvel project has been brought to a halt. "Captain America: New World Order" — the fourth "Captain America" movie, set to debut in May 2024 — continues filming in Georgia with Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson / Captain America), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres / Falcon), Tim Blake Nelson (Samuel Sterns / Leader), and Shira Haas (Sabra). It is expected to wrap up by June 30.

And over in London, Marvel entered production in recent days on the Ryan Reynolds-led "Deadpool 3," which brings back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and has a November 2024 release date.