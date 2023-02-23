Marvel's Thunderbolts Adds Steven Yeun In Significant Mystery Role
Well, that's definitely one way to keep the dreaded specter of "superhero fatigue" at bay for just a little while longer. America's sweetheart, AKA actor Steven Yeun, is reportedly set to join the unstoppable blockbuster franchise known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, apparently, this is a partnership that will continue for quite some time.
According to Deadline, the charismatic star from acclaimed movies like "Burning," "Minari" (for which he was nominated for an Oscar), and most recently Jordan Peele's "Nope" is now circling the wagons to join the MCU in the upcoming "Thunderbolts" movie, which has been described as more or less Marvel's version of the Suicide Squad. As if that weren't exciting enough, however, the report describes his role as "not only significant to this film but a major role going forward in future films." Of course, secrecy abounds regarding exactly which character he'll be playing, but clearly Kevin Feige knows that when you're able to get a major talent like Yeun to sign on the dotted line, you make 100% certain that you get him for as many projects as humanly possible.
With his casting (which, it should be noted, hasn't yet been made official by Marvel just yet), Yeun will join a stacked group that features the likes of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the mysterious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as the villainous U.S. Agent from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" Disney+ series, Hannah John-Kamen reprising her "Ant-Man and the Wasp" role as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as the "Black Widow" secondary antagonist Taskmaster, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, and Harrison Ford as
General President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.
Steven Yeun enters the MCU
Yeun Nation, rise up! All signs are pointing towards the incredibly skilled performer getting ready to take his talents to the MCU and make a lasting impression. After finally parting ways with AMC's flagship "The Walking Dead" series, Steven Yeun has gone on to carve out a fascinating career path that has rewarded those viewers who have come along for the ride. After working with (and flourishing under) filmmakers such as Bong Joon-ho, Boots Riley, Lee Isaac Chung, and Jordan Peele, it appears that the actor is set to make what may be his biggest splash yet.
"Thunderbolts" is directed by Jake Schreier ("Dave," "Paper Towns") from a script by "Black Widow" screenwriter Eric Pearson. While there are no details yet about Yeun's specific character (such as whether he will play an established comic book character or an original invention), the plot of the film remains even more hazy. Traditionally, the comic book storyline has followed a group of ne'er-do-wells compelled to accomplish a series of missions at the government's bidding. The movie has long been held up as one of the more significant installments of the MCU in the years ahead, which is certainly backed up by recruiting someone of Yeun's stature to the project.
"Thunderbolts" will hit theaters on July 26, 2024. Keep a close eye on /Film for more updates on this film as they come in.