Marvel's Thunderbolts Adds Steven Yeun In Significant Mystery Role

Well, that's definitely one way to keep the dreaded specter of "superhero fatigue" at bay for just a little while longer. America's sweetheart, AKA actor Steven Yeun, is reportedly set to join the unstoppable blockbuster franchise known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, apparently, this is a partnership that will continue for quite some time.

According to Deadline, the charismatic star from acclaimed movies like "Burning," "Minari" (for which he was nominated for an Oscar), and most recently Jordan Peele's "Nope" is now circling the wagons to join the MCU in the upcoming "Thunderbolts" movie, which has been described as more or less Marvel's version of the Suicide Squad. As if that weren't exciting enough, however, the report describes his role as "not only significant to this film but a major role going forward in future films." Of course, secrecy abounds regarding exactly which character he'll be playing, but clearly Kevin Feige knows that when you're able to get a major talent like Yeun to sign on the dotted line, you make 100% certain that you get him for as many projects as humanly possible.