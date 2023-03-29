Thunderbolts Finds New Scribe In Beef Creator Lee Sung Jin

One of the more interesting projects on Marvel Studio's slate is "Thunderbolts," a movie that will bring together some of Marvel's shadier characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a sort of Dark Avengers. Marvel has already released a concept art line-up that includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Wyatt Russell back as Dollar General Captain America, aka John Walker, better known as US Agent.

We also know that Steven Yeun and "The Bear" actor Ayo Edebiri is in the cast, although these two will be new MCU characters with Yeun heavily rumored to be playing comic book fan-favorite character Sentry, an insanely powerful hero who has a very, very dark side. Like literally, there's a supervillain that lives within him and is an extension of his own powerful self.

As its June shoot date approaches, Variety is reporting that a new writer has joined the project, likely to make the final pass at it before the script is locked and shooting commences. That writer is none other than "Beef" creator Lee Sung Jin, which is fitting because Jin worked with both director Jake Schreier and Steven Yeun on "Beef."