Pedro Pascal Seems Like A Risky Choice For Fantastic Four – And That's A Great Thing

Marvel Studios has historically taken some fun risks in terms of casting, and hiring Pascal, a person of color, to play the traditionally white Reed Richards signals that Marvel is willing to avoid the typical (and, frankly, much more boring) square-jawed hero type. Instead, they seem to be willing to let its new iteration of the Fantastic Four get a little idiosyncratic, which is exactly what this specific project needs, and what the larger Marvel projects needs, as well. Considering how slow Marvel Studios has been to make decisions about the Fantastic Four and X-Men, the two big superhero properties that came back to Marvel after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, we're hopeful that Marvel head Kevin Feige and his team are looking at this as a launchpad to take us into a new era of the MCU. And with Pascal leading that charge, we seem to be in good (stretchy) hands.

For more on this, check out today's podcast episode:

We also touch on how Marvel's "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" has lost its director, react to the "Madame Web" trailer, and present an interview with Eli Roth, the director of the new slasher film "Thanksgiving."

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, and Spotify, and send your feedback, questions, comments, concerns, and mailbag topics to us at bpearson@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention your e-mail on the air.