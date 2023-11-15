Marvel's Fantastic Four Movie Casts Last Of Us And Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal As Reed Richards

"Game of Thrones," "The Mandalorian," the DC Universe, "The Last of Us," and now Marvel: Pedro Pascal continues to establish himself as one of the preeminent franchise actors of the 21st century. After much speculation, wondering, fan-casting, and impatience, word has come out — and /Film's sources can confirm — that Pascal will be starring as Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic, in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" reboot set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The news was initially reported by Daniel RPK, but according to sources close to the project who spoke with /Film, Pascal has officially signed on the dotted line. Although Daniel RPK's report says Pascal is in talks, /Film's source says the deal is done and should be announced soon. We have reached out to Disney for comment.

We still don't know who will be playing the rest of Marvel's so-called "First Family" — Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (The Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing) — but Pascal seems to have beaten out a slew of rumored contenders to lead what we expect will be an extremely important franchise within the MCU. Actors like John Krasinski, Adam Driver, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Matt Smith were rumored to be up for the role at various points, but Pascal will be the one to play Reed Richards, a scientist and inventor who's known to be one of the smartest characters in all of Marvel Comics. After exposure to cosmic radiation, Richards gained the ability to manipulate his body into a malleable state, allowing him to stretch his limbs, absorb blasts, and even essentially turn his body into a trampoline should he ever need to repel an object coming toward him.