Deadpool & Wolverine's Three Most Brutal MCU Jokes Came Straight From Ryan Reynolds

When "Deadpool & Wolverine" first arrived, it tore the /Film team apart. Some saw it as a fun time at the movies while others saw it as a desecration of film that almost caused Martin Scorsese to gently disintegrate into the wind, as if having been snapped out of existence by Thanos himself. However you feel about it, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is absolutely obliterating the box office. Why? Because it brought back Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, has a ton of cameos, and because as we are so often reminded, Ryan Reynolds is a marketing genius.

You might have heard this statement repeated ad nauseum in an age where Reynolds has essentially become the Taylor Swift of actors. Not content with being a major movie star, the man is now a bonafide business magnate, and has charmed his way into the hearts of the global populace by selling us gin, discount mobile network providers, buying a Welsh football team, and launching a successful Fox docuseries based around the fact he bought a Welsh football team.

Now, you can add "reversing the fortunes of the beleaguered Marvel Cinematic Universe" to that list. How did he do it? By making fun of the MCU, of course. And as a writer, Reynolds had a direct hand in the film's three most brutal Marvel jokes.