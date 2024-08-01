Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Has The Perfect Response To Jamie Lee Curtis' Marvel Apology
Oscar-Winner Jamie Lee Curtis recently found herself making headlines after describing the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as "bad" in an interview with MTV. The "Halloween" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star was promoting her new movie "Borderlands" and everyone was asked to describe the current phase of Marvel. Curtis chose her word and, whatever her true feelings, clearly played it for laughs. Despite that, Curtis has since issued an apology for her words — or word, rather. Now, "Deadpool & Wolverine" star Ryan Reynolds has shared his two cents, delivering the perfect response to the whole situation.
Accepting both right & wrong answers on any Marvel trivia questions @JoshuaHorowitz or I ask 🤭
📍 #SDCC pic.twitter.com/Xb6JCHWloj
— MTV (@MTV) July 30, 2024
Reynolds is in a position to comment on the matter as he's the central star of the biggest movie on the planet right now — one that takes place firmly in the MCU. More than that, "Deadpool & Wolverine" directly calls out the post-"Endgame" era of the MCU as a low-point for the franchise. Before getting to what Reynolds had to say, it's worth looking at Curtis' apology, which she shared on social media and reads as follows:
"My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better. I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation."
Reynolds took to Twitter, reposting Curtis' apology and sharing some thoughts on the matter. "Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame?" Reynolds joked knowingly. Yes, it's a funny thing to say, but it also gets at the heart of the matter: it's downright ridiculous that Curtis had to apologize for saying a single bad word about Marvel.
Actors should be allowed to express opinions about Marvel (or anything else)
For one, it's not as though Curtis is alone in feeling what she expressed. There has been a noticeable decline in the MCU in the aftermath of "Endgame," both critically and commercially. I'm not saying these movies and TV shows don't have their fans. Marvel Studios has certainly churned out huge hits in recent years, including "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." But it's also delivered massive disappointments such as "The Marvels," which ranks as the lowest-grossing MCU movie to date.
There was a growing sense that the MCU was in trouble before "Deadpool & Wolverine" came out, and we're talking about a movie that openly acknowledges the studio's current struggles. Acknowledging those problems doesn't exactly fix them, it's worth pointing out. All of this to say, why does Curtis have to apologize for expressing an opinion, and one that seemed to be expressed in good fun no less? Why does Reynolds get to make jokes about the MCU in a movie being paid for by Disney? It doesn't make sense. It's not fair. It's nonsense.
Martin Scorsese has repeatedly made his not-favorable stance about Marvel films clear, and he has had to make no apologies. Nor would he, nor should he. I say this as someone who loves the MCU but has also been frustrated by some of the output as of late, just to put my cards on the table. Curtis, a legend in the industry who has been working for decades, is more than allowed to express an opinion. The fact that she felt pressured to apologize is maddening, and it's nice that someone like Reynolds was willing to go to bat for her on main, in his own way.
"Borderlands" hits theaters on August 9, 2024.
Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame? https://t.co/kRxPmILfXl
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 1, 2024