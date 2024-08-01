Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Has The Perfect Response To Jamie Lee Curtis' Marvel Apology

For one, it's not as though Curtis is alone in feeling what she expressed. There has been a noticeable decline in the MCU in the aftermath of "Endgame," both critically and commercially. I'm not saying these movies and TV shows don't have their fans. Marvel Studios has certainly churned out huge hits in recent years, including "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." But it's also delivered massive disappointments such as "The Marvels," which ranks as the lowest-grossing MCU movie to date.

There was a growing sense that the MCU was in trouble before "Deadpool & Wolverine" came out, and we're talking about a movie that openly acknowledges the studio's current struggles. Acknowledging those problems doesn't exactly fix them, it's worth pointing out. All of this to say, why does Curtis have to apologize for expressing an opinion, and one that seemed to be expressed in good fun no less? Why does Reynolds get to make jokes about the MCU in a movie being paid for by Disney? It doesn't make sense. It's not fair. It's nonsense.

Martin Scorsese has repeatedly made his not-favorable stance about Marvel films clear, and he has had to make no apologies. Nor would he, nor should he. I say this as someone who loves the MCU but has also been frustrated by some of the output as of late, just to put my cards on the table. Curtis, a legend in the industry who has been working for decades, is more than allowed to express an opinion. The fact that she felt pressured to apologize is maddening, and it's nice that someone like Reynolds was willing to go to bat for her on main, in his own way.

