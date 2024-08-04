Deadpool & Wolverine Breaks The Passion Of The Christ's R-Rated Box Office Record

In 1966, The Beatles' John Lennon stirred outrage around the world when he proclaimed in an interview: "We're more popular than Jesus now." It's fortunate that Wade Wilson (a.k.a. Deadpool, a.k.a Mr. Pool) isn't afraid to live life on the edge, because together with his mutant pal Wolverine, he can now make the same claim.

Per Deadline, "Deadpool & Wolverine" has overtaken Mel Gibson's ultra-violent 2004 Biblical tale "The Passion of the Christ" to become the highest-grossest R-rated movie of all time at the domestic box office. The superhero team-up movie has a running total of $396.6 million domestic and $428.5 million internationally, for a global total of $824.1 million through Sunday. After just 10 days in theaters, it has already surpassed both previous "Deadpool" movies and its membership in the billion-dollar box office club is looking like an inevitability.

There are a couple of caveats here, the first of which is to note that "Deadpool & Wolverine" still only ranks at No. 3 on the worldwide all-time charts for R-rated movies. Second place is held by "Oppenheimer" ($975.2 million) and "Joker" has the top spot with $1.078 billion. Secondly, the $370 million grossed by "The Passion of the Christ" in 2004 is equivalent to around $615 million in 2024. So, Jesus is still substantially more popular than Deadpool and Wolverine when adjusting for inflation.