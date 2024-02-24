20 Years Ago, The Passion Of The Christ Turned Faith-Based Bloodshed Into Box Office Glory

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

As we've seen in recent years, horror remains a recipe for success at the box office. Truthfully, it's been that way for decades. Another trend that has emerged in the aftermath of the pandemic is faith-based cinema breaking out in theaters, with the controversial "Sound of Freedom" leading the way. To that end, controversy can sometimes fuel massive ticket sales. 20 years ago, one movie combined every single one of those elements to deliver the biggest R-rated movie of all time. That movie was "The Passion of the Christ."

Directed by Mel Gibson, the film focuses on the last 12 hours of in the life of Jesus of Nazareth, played by James Caviezel. The film begins with Jesus praying after the Last Supper before being betrayed by Judas Iscariot. He is then arrested and taken within the city walls of Jerusalem where leaders of the Pharisees confront him with accusations of blasphemy, resulting in condemning him to death.

"Critics who have a problem with me don't really have a problem with me in this film. They have a problem with the four Gospels. That's where their problem is," Gibson said in his interview with Diane Sawyer in 2006 addressing the controversies that erupted over the film's violence and offensive depiction of Jewish people. Whatever problems critics had with the filmmaker or his film, it hardly mattered in the end.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the film's 20th anniversary, we're looking back at Gibson's controversial religious epic. We'll look back at how it came to be, how the film struggled to find a studio to distribute it, what happened when it finally hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?