Why Braveheart Is Considered One Of The Most Historically Inaccurate Films Ever

"They may take our lives, but they'll never take... our freedom!" Mel Gibson's 1995 historical epic, "Braveheart," sent chills down my spine when I first heard that classic rallying cry from William Wallace. It's a rousing scene – hundreds of Scots, under the leadership of William Wallace (Mel Gibson) preparing to take on the might of the English army at the Battle of Stirling Bridge. In reality, it was a key moment in the First War of Scottish Independence that saw Wallace become the Guardian of the Kingdom of Scotland. But in "Braveheart" it was completely historically inaccurate.

Yes, Wallace and his army did win at the Battle of Stirling Bridge, but the film neglected to mention his ally, Andrew Moray, who was mortally wounded there. Nor did the Scots armies make it as far south as York in the battle's aftermath. And those are just a couple of details that the film got wrong. The truth is, "Braveheart" is one of the most historically inaccurate films of all time.