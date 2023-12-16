20 Years Ago, Return Of The King Capped Off A Box Office Run For The Ages

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

At this point, Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy is the stuff of pure legend. What the filmmaker accomplished — filming three of the most sprawling fantasy epics all at once, with all three films turning into monster success stories both critically and commercially — is made all the more impressive when we consider that before filming J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth saga, Jackson was best known for making smaller-scale horror movies like "The Frighteners." 20 years ago, that success story took its most impressive victory lap when "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" hit theaters.

For all of the financial success (unexpected though it may have been) that both "The Fellowship of the Ring" and "The Two Towers" had achieved, one thing had eluded these films: a big night at the Oscars. Yes, the films had garnered lots of nominations and won some technical awards, but the brass at New Line Cinema wanted to go out with a bang: they wanted to see "Return of the King" take home the Oscar for Best Picture. Indeed, that would come to pass, but it was just the cherry on top of a sky-high sundae.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the 20th anniversary of "Return of the King," we're looking back at the finale to Jackson's epic trilogy, why getting the film finished went right down to the wire, what happened when it hit theaters, and how the film made history at the Academy Awards. Let's get into it.