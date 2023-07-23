Lord Of The Rings, The Last Emperor, And Gigi All Have One Massive Oscar Snub In Common

(Welcome to Did They Get It Right?, a series where we look at an Oscars category from yesteryear and examine whether the Academy's winner stands the test of time.)

Every year, one or several films racks up an impressive haul of nominations. 14 is currently the record, shared amongst "All About Eve," "La La Land," and "Titanic," but routinely, you'll see eight, nine, or double-digit nominations for movies. This past year, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" had 11, while "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" managed nine apiece.

Most of the time, however, the Academy likes to spread the wealth. Take last year's movies. Even with "Everything Everywhere" doing abnormally well, it only won seven of those 11. "All Quiet" just won four, and "Banshees" went home empty-handed. A nomination domination does not necessarily set you up to do a massive clean sweep of the Oscars. Even "Titanic," which not only has a tie for the most nominations for a movie but also the most wins, still couldn't win three of the categories it was nominated in.

In the 95-year history of the Academy, only three movies ever with at least nine nominations have won every single award they were up for: Vincente Minelli's 1958 musical "Gigi," Bernardo Bertolucci's historical epic "The Last Emperor," and Peter Jackson's trilogy-capper "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King." The former two went nine-for-nine, and the fantasy threequel went an astounding eleven-for-eleven. To be able to do that well at the Oscars requires a broad cross-section of support, but while they certainly got that support, one branch of the Academy showed resistance every single time. Despite these three films having massive record book sweeps, not one of them received a single acting nomination.