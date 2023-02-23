New Lord Of The Rings Movies Are On The Way From Warner Bros. Discovery

One Ring to rule them all and one batch of "The Lord of the Rings" news to promptly break the internet. That's right, folks, Warner Bros. Discovery just announced on an investors earnings call that the company is back in the Middle-earth business. And get this: CEO David Zaslav revealed that the current plan is for "multiple 'The Lord of the Rings' movies."

The Hollywood Reporter has even more details, explaining that Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, the subsidiary behind Peter Jackson's acclaimed trilogy of movies, are developing more movies set in original author J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy world. Importantly, this is being described as the furthest thing from a "retread" of Jackson's movies. Warner Bros Film Group Co-Chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy themselves weighed in on the news, saying the following in a statement:

"Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and world of 'The Lord of the Rings' on the big screen. The result was a landmark series of films that have been embraced by generations of fans. But for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film. The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor, and we are excited to partner with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure."

Obviously, this statement steers clear of exactly how these new movies may fit in with the Jackson movies — and, notably, Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" series, which recently concluded its first season and remained separate from the canon of the acclaimed movie adaptations. This somewhat confusing situation requires a bit of untangling.