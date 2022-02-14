Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Anime Film To Premiere In 2024

While an anime version of Middle-earth seems like a surprising next step for the frequently live-action media franchise, Variety has also shared an exclusive first look at the project that seems to stay true to the spirit of Peter Jackson's beloved original trilogy. The gorgeous concept art shows a vast and crowded battlefield, with soldiers in the distance and a closer group, including an Oliphaunt decked out for battle, in the foreground. The far background is punctuated by frost-tipped mountains and ominous clouds. The new film will reportedly track the reign of King Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan, who saw some significant battles in his day.

While the anime's voice cast hasn't been announced yet, the team behind the feature includes plenty of noteworthy talent, starting with "The Lord of the Rings" co-screenwriter Philippa Boyens, who is on board the new project as an executive producer. The film's creative team also includes members who have contributed massively to past Tolkien works, including long-time Middle-earth illustrator John Howe, as well as Richard Taylor, who was responsible for the original trilogy's props, costumes, and miniatures.

Variety reports that Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou will write the screenplay for "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," which previously had "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews attached. In a statement about the release date news, Boyens said:

"I'm in awe of the creative talent who have come together to bring this epic, heart-pounding story to life, from the mastery of Kenji Kamiyama to a truly stellar cast."

Hopefully, the mention of a cast means an announcement about the new ensemble of voice actors will arrive soon. Anime films are traditionally performed in Japanese with English dubbing options, so franchise fans may end up with two casts of talented voice actors.

"The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" will be release on April 21, 2024.