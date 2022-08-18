The Lord Of The Rings And The Hobbit Movie Rights Acquired By Video Game Company Embracer

Once upon a time, "The Lord of the Rings" was a legendary work of literature that fantasy enthusiasts regarded as one of the greatest works of fiction that hadn't reached mainstream success. That all changed with Warner Bros. and Peter Jackson's hugely successful and influential movie trilogy, which changed the way we look at fantasy and at blockbusters.

Two decades and a prequel trilogy later, we are finally going back to Middle-earth with the upcoming "The Rings of Power" TV show, which aims at expanding what we think of J. R. R. Tolkien's Legendarium. That show is only allowed to adapt but one small part of the vast mythology and history of Middle-earth, however, taking its cue from the appendices in the books. When it was announced, the huge amount of money being poured into this adaptation and the scope of the story made it feel like the next big Middle-earth adaptation, and the only one of its kind we'd get for a long while. But they were all of them deceived.

While we do know that there is an anime movie in development at Warner Bros. based on Middle-earth, we could be about to get a whole lot more adaptations of Tolkien's work, because the entire rights to Middle-earth Enterprises — which oversees the film, game, theme park, stage play and all other kind of rights you could think of other than the publishing of the books themselves — have been sold.