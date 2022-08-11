10 Dark Horse Comics Netflix Needs To Adapt As Shows Or Movies

First up is my personal favorite. "Beasts of Burden" was created by the amazing team of Evan Dorkin ("Milk and Cheese") and Jill Thompson ("The Sandman," "Scary Godmother"). Many a movie and TV show have been based around a quirky paranormal investigator, but typically these individuals are, you know, human. In the world of "Beasts of Burden," people are blissfully unaware of the supernatural threats that plague them and it's up to a brave group of dogs and one cat to keep them at bay. Whether they are attempting to exorcise the spirit of a dead canine from the dog house it's haunting, teaming up with Hellboy — more on him later — or trying to bring down a rat cabal, these critters will immediately worm their way right into your heart.

This multi-Eisner Award-winning comic debuted in 2003 with a story called "Stray," which appeared in "The Dark Horse Book of Hauntings," but it has since taken on a life of its own, releasing miniseries and one-shots even as recently as last year. Due to Thompson's busy schedule, other artists have worked on the book, too, including Dorkin's wife Sarah Dyer. There was an animated film adaptation of "Beasts of Burden" in the works a decade or so ago, but like many projects, it never came to fruition. It's a good thing that iteration of the story never saw the light of day because Dorkin said, "the script I saw was so bad I stopped reading after ten pages."

Can Netflix do any better? Honestly, I'm not sure, but I love this comic so much I'm hoping it can!