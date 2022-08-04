Bang!: Everything We Know So Far About Idris Elba's New Action Movie

Dark Horse Entertainment and Netflix have seemingly had a successful partnership with each other. Shows like "The Umbrella Academy" and movies such as "Polar" have been hits on the platform, so why not keep this partnership going? According to Variety, the comics company and the streamer recently announced that their collaboration has expanded into a full first-look deal, allowing Netflix the first opportunity to adapt one of Dark Horses' comics for film or television.

Along with this news, two projects were announced to be in development, with one of them only being revealed in the very early stages. However, the other project came with more information and even a star in the form of Idris Elba. That project is "Bang!," a movie based on the six-part miniseries of the same name created by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres. Elba will star and produce the film, and he's bringing along a big-name talent in the director's chair.