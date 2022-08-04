Bullet Train Director David Leitch And Producer Kelly McCormick Were 'Full-On Mining From Jackie Chan's Playbook' [Interview]

The movie started off a little darker, right? How did the tone get crazier and more comedic along the way?

Leitch: Well, the line for craziness was pretty high, for sure. I think it was infectious. We were making this during the height of the pandemic. We were having so much fun on set and you could feel the energy be lifted with all these crazy moments that were happening in front of our eyes. And so we started to lean into them more and more, and it was really knowing that we could modulate it if we had to, but we were having so much fun and we knew it could translate.

McCormick: I have this theory that because of Covid and the train ... there was the train as the set, and then there were the LED walls, which were like floor to ceiling all the way around the train. To get in and out of the train was so hard that basically the whole crew, which normally is standing around and watching and waiting for their moment and stuff, was really removed from the pod of where the filmmaking was happening. It was almost like, because they were behind closed doors, [the actors] went so gonzo. Nobody was watching, really. It was more ridiculous and bolder and wilder every day, kind of a runaway train — pun intended — but in a really good way.

Ladybug is a weird action hero. Did Brad Pitt always want to strike that tone with his performance?

Leitch: It was early on. We had the conversations of what we wanted to do, tonally — Brad, Kelly, and I. I don't know if the rest of the crew had as detailed conversations as I had with Brad. He was like, "Let's swing for the fences, lean into the comedy, lean into the physical comedy, go for laughs." That's what the world needs right now. That's the tonic of our times. We want to make people laugh and he was bringing it from the beginning, in terms of even his outfit.

McCormick: I think he wanted to come in as an underdog and it was his idea to wear the bucket hat and glasses. Thank God, because we probably wouldn't have been able to get it through. Seriously, you're going to do that to Brad Pitt? The studio even said, "What are you thinking?"

Leitch: The studio was like, "What?"

McCormick: But Brad wanted it. In our opinion, perfect. It was not at all what we had thought of originally when we were like, "Oh my God, we're going to do a Brad Pitt movie." How smart he made that choice, because he can disappear in that and feel more relatable. This character, for me, is so exciting as a protagonist for a commercial film because he's basically a complete pacifist in the middle of an action movie — and an unreliable narrator, let's be honest — but also somebody who doesn't really arc. He's going through his own sh*t to the point where, let's be honest, you can go through all the therapy you want, but in the end, you're kind of the same. You never get to explore that because you always want these sweeping arcs of these characters that go from A to B, and this guy goes back to fart jokes in the end. How lucky. Nobody gets to do that.

David, leaning more into the comedy, especially in the action, did you feel like this is the closest you've gotten to Jackie Chan's approach to action?

Leitch: Yeah, leaning into the comedy aspect of what we were trying to do, make it as fun and irreverent as possible. When you look at Jackie and a lot of those characters that he's had where he is sort of the underdog and he's trying to survive and he's using the props in this fun Buster Keaton-esque way, it was a no-brainer to lean into that and the homage to Jackie's choreography. And so, we were full-on mining from Jackie's playbook, for sure.

McCormick: Just the notion that he is a pacifist in the middle of action who does the most damage of anyone on the train is just like a playground for you to be able to play in all the fun ways. I mean, I think Brad got so obsessed with Jackie that he's like, "There's not enough documentaries about the guy." He became a huge fan, for sure. Maybe he was already.

Leitch: Yeah, I think he was, but he leaned into it and we got more and more into him through this process.