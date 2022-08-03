How Deadpool 2's Domino Helped Prepare David Leitch For Bullet Train

There's an old playwriting adage that cleanly breaks down narrative structure thusly: Act One — get your hero up a tree; Act Two — throw rocks at them; Act Three — get them down. Would that it were so simple, right?

Well, when you're making a mega-budgeted action movie like "Bullet Train," even if you have a wild cast of characters throwing rocks at Brad Pitt's Ladybug for seemingly disparate reasons, the primary objective is still to simply get your hero out of that tree. Or, in this case, off the train in one piece. The trick in this case is getting this forever stymied assassin out of his predicament in an intellectually and emotionally satisfying way.

For director David Leitch, this had everything to do with Ladybug catching a break, something that never seems to happen to him. To arrive at this conclusion, he sought inspiration from the ultra-lucky character of Domino (Zazie Beetz) from "Deadpool 2."