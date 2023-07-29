Oppenheimer Set To Score Biggest Second Weekend Ever For An R-Rated Film

Hey, maybe they'll wind up being great movies, but the lineup of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," "Meg 2: The Trench," "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," "Blue Beetle," "Strays" and "Gran Turismo" are not likely to throw a dent into the "Oppenheimer" market. Also, keep this in mind: older viewers, who have been slow to return to theaters, are more likely to wait out the crowds and check out the film when jerkwads aren't commemorating their viewing on their smartphones.

There are two records to keep an eye on here. The first, which should fall easily, is the highest grossing film of all time to never rank number one at the box office. That title currently belongs to Garth Jennings' "Sing," which topped out domestically at $270 million. "Oppenheimer" will finish this weekend with $173 million in domestic ticket sales, and should hold onto enough screens throughout the month to pass that milestone.

The second record is a longshot: highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, for which the domestic record is currently held by Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ" at $370 million. Ordinarily, there wouldn't be a high-enough weekly multiplier to get "Oppenheimer" there, but with studios moving wide releases from the fall and winter 2023 schedule because they refuse to pay writers and actors a fair wage (i.e. the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes), "Oppenheimer" could continue to be the best adult-skewing show in the multiplexes.

While I'd love to see Gibson's movie dethroned, it will only happen because studio skinflints have decided to inflict pain on exhibitors at the exact moment moviegoing has returned to pre-pandemic, 2019 levels. That would be a shame.