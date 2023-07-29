Barbie Parties Her Way To $95 Million Second Weekend At The Box Office

That $95 million haul means "Barbie" is set to break a record for Warner Bros., giving the company its biggest second weekend in history ("The Dark Knight" previously held that honor). Assuming it hits the numbers it's tracking for, the Greta Gerwig fantasy-comedy will also be able to count itself among the top 10 second weekends in U.S. domestic box office history, bested mostly by Marvel movies. With "The Super Mario Bros Movie" movie also nabbing a spot on that list this year, it seems likely that 2023 will be known as a year for franchise-building foundations. Mattel is already set to make a boatload of other movies — including a depressed "Barney" flick produced by Daniel Kaluuya — and Nintendo could easily do the same after dropping a clue about a potential sequel in the "Super Mario Bros Movie" post-credits.

Sure, in five years we might be reading articles about "toy movie fatigue" or "video game movie fatigue," but for now, these major success stories feel thrilling. "Barbie" is a deeply weird movie with references to "2001: A Space Odyssey," overt feminist rhetoric, and a dreamy, Kaufman-esque approach to existence itself. The fact that millions of people have seen it together, many of them dressed in their prettiest pink, feels a bit like a modern theatrical miracle. The film is set to reach $750 million worldwide by weekend's end, and shows no signs of stopping.

The other half of Barbenheimer, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," is also set for a great second weekend; it should be gross another $46 million domestically Friday-to-Sunday, per THR. Meanwhile, Disney's new "Haunted Mansion" movie fared about as well as you'd expect from a Halloween movie released in July: it's tracking for an opening of around $25 million this weekend.