Barbie Rollerblades Her Way To $500 Million At The Box Office In Just One Week

The citizens of Barbieland don't seem to have much need for money (eating an all-imaginary food diet really cuts down on the grocery bills), but "Barbie" is making bank anyway. After teaming up with "Oppenheimer" to deliver the best box office weekend since the pandemic began, "Barbie" has skated her way to the half-billion milestone in just one week.

Deadline reports that Wednesday's box office numbers brought the total for "Barbie" to $528.6 million worldwide, of which $291.4 million comes from overseas markets. The movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, grossed a staggering $162 million in its opening weekend. It's the biggest domestic debut of 2023 so far, and gives "Barbie" a decent shot at becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year — a title currently held by "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which has made $1.349 billion worldwide to date.

The record for fastest movie to $500 million worldwide is currently held by "Avengers: Endgame," which hit the milestone in just three days when it exploded onto screens in 2019. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" hit $500 million globally after nine days, which means that "Barbie" is currently outpacing it. Don't underestimate the power of neon yellow rollerblades. There's a reason Ken literally goes nowhere without them.