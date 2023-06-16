Oppenheimer Will Kick Mission: Impossible 7 Out Of IMAX After One Week

What, did you think "Oppenheimer v Barbie: Dawn of Justice" was going to be the biggest blockbuster battle of the summer? Well, not so fast. This meeting of an immovable object and an unstoppable force is apparently shaping up to be Chris Nolan taking on the combined might of Chris McQuarrie and Tom Cruise for a fight to the finish over who will get the most amount of IMAX screens. Who will win? There's one clear winner and you may be surprised to find out that it's not the moviegoing public at large ... or, at least, only those who can actually make it out to the theaters for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" within its first week of release, that is.

That's the problem with the summer movie season these days. With so many big-budget spectacles jockeying for space every few weeks and only so many available screens to actually go around, some productions are inevitably going to find themselves shortchanged. That's the situation developing around the releases of Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and McQuarrie's next "Mission: Impossible" sequel, both of which have been filmed with the express purpose of being seen on the biggest screens available. Variety reports the sticky situation emerging between the two upcoming films, complicated by the fact that both of their releases in July will only be separated by a mere week.

With only that much of a head start, "Dead Reckoning" will enjoy one full week of IMAX screens before having to cede that prime real estate over to "Oppenheimer" for the next three, as mandated by an agreement arranged well ahead of time by Nolan.