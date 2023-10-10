Making Logan Was A Hugely Emotional Experience For Patrick Stewart And Hugh Jackman

In terms of their narrative structure, superhero stories and soap operas are nearly identical. In both formats, writers strain for literally decades to keep the same characters active and interesting. Characters die and return. Rivalries last for years, are settled, and then rekindled anew. Evil twins appear and disappear with regularity. They marry, divorce, marry, divorce, and marry again. In both soaps and superhero comics, it's vitally important to keep the story going indefinitely. The same approach has been taken with superhero movies, as characters enter a universe where they are expected to be crimefighters in perpetuity. "Batman would never retire" is such a sad phrase, indicating that Batman will be eternally trapped in an endless cycle of violence. No one is allowed to have a third act.

James Mangold's 2017 superhero film "Logan" — one of the best of its genre — gave audiences something they rarely see for a costumed vigilante: an end. "Logan" is about the dying days of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart), long after the X-Men disbanded and the world fell into an impoverished wasteland. It seems that living by a code of superhero violence will merely lead to eventual death and destitution, not triumph and retirement. Professor X is living in a disused storage tank of some kind and Logan, his powers fading, drives a limo to make ends meet. Everyone is unhappy. It's a beautiful film.

Stewart got particularly emotional when making "Logan." It was the sixth time he had played Charles Xavier, and the entire experience was a fond farewell. In his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Stewart speaks candidly about making "Logan," and the touching moment he shared with Hugh Jackman at the film's premiere.