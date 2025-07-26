Foundation Season 3 Fixes One Of Game Of Thrones' Biggest Mistakes

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Foundation" season 3.

Much like the centuries-spanning chronology of the story, the roots of "Foundation" draw back to the very beginnings of modern science fiction with Isaac Asimov's original novellas ... but that's not to say the Apple TV+ series is immune to more recent inspirations, too. Off the top of my head, watching any given episode can't help but bring to mind genre staples such as "Star Wars," "Dune," or even "The Matrix." In fact, the incredibly dense (and outrageously nerdy) mythology that viewers are expected to keep up with oftentimes rivals the likes of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Silmarillion." But season 3 in particular has added one long-awaited wild card in the form of the murderous Mule, and the character's inspired casting can't help but make us think of another ambitious series — though, in this case, "Foundation" is making one major improvement.

The fantasy genre may not be the most obvious point of comparison for a series like this, but the introduction of Pilou Asbæk as the main antagonist inevitably comes with certain amounts of "Game of Thrones"-related baggage. The accomplished Danish actor most famously portrayed the fan-favorite character Euron Greyjoy starting in season 6 of the HBO show, a brilliant choice for a charismatic villain that many a reader loved to hate throughout author George R.R. Martin's various "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels. Unfortunately, the constraints of the adaptation meant that Euron's first impression felt somewhat lacking (to put it mildly), which necessitated an almost complete creative overhaul between seasons.

While Euron never quite managed to live up to his potential, Asbæk has found the redemption he deserved all along with the Mule. His richly-layered, oddly appealing, and utterly unhinged performance is easily among the early season's many highlights. Considering the fascinating parallels between both characters, it's safe to say "Foundation" is finally fixing one of the biggest mistakes in all of "Game of Thrones."