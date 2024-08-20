Game Of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin Reveals Why He Hasn't Finished The Books Yet

We all know that the night is dark and full of terrors, but that famous "Game of Thrones" quote takes on a whole new meaning for certain other members of the fandom. That applies for those of us who've been avid readers of author George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series, the foundation for the HBO series that would eventually become the most popular (and then most divisive) series in recent memory. In a nigh-unprecedented set of circumstances, the adaptation blew right past the source material and came to an uneven end while readers of the incomplete novels have been left high and dry since the year of our Lord 2011. That's when "A Dance with Dragons" finally published as the fifth book out of seven total and, well, that's also when the story ground to a frustrating halt. Diehards still have two entire books to go and absolutely no idea when that day will ever actually arrive — and neither does Martin.

As you might have surmised, this isn't a post about how the next installment, "The Winds of Winter," is finally imminent; rather, this is our latest attempt to unravel exactly why it's taken Martin so long to deliver his magnum opus. In a refreshing change of pace, however, we're hearing directly from the fantasy author himself. He recently attended an event hosted by the Oxford Writers' House, which included an extended question and answer session and has now been posted in full on their official YouTube channel. One of the topics had to do with his ongoing writing process (or lack thereof), specifically as to whether he'd change anything about his finished books.

His answer actually reveals quite a bit, including why he still hasn't been able to bring things to a close.