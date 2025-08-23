How Apple TV+'s Foundation Changed The Mule's Backstory

This article contains spoilers for "Foundation" season 3, episode 7, "Foundation's End."

Apple TV+'s "Foundation" season 3 blew open the story of Hari Seldon, his fledgling pair of Foundations, and the falling Galactic Empire. After two seasons of setting the stage, the real throwdown arrived in the form of the Mule (Pilou Asbæk) — and I couldn't be more excited. The mind-controlling character showed up in the season's opening act, where he manipulated a global leader, turned an army against itself, and conquered a planet, all without lifting a finger. In episode 7, he uses his telepathic powers on the Foundation's capital planet of Terminus itself with terrifying effect.

And yet, the most disturbing part of the latest episode wasn't the conquest of Terminus. It was the way the episode started and ended with the Mule's backstory. It opens up on the distant Outer Reach planet of Rossem. (Side note: That name has an interesting link to author Isaac Asimov, too.) There, a young Mule is shown with his parents and newborn sibling. Local law enforcement officers arrive and discover the child, revealing to the viewers that there is a strict embargo on multi-child families.

By the end of the episode, the harrowing story comes to a terrifying conclusion as the Mule's father attempts to drown him to stay within the legal limits of family sizes. This unlocks the budding villain's mentalic powers and leads him to murder his parents in a shocking blend of self-defense and cold blood. The whole story explains why the Mule got to the point where he's casually conquering planets and reveling in his foes committing horrifying acts of violence and self-inflicted wounds under his control. But here's the fascinating thing: This terrifying galactic backwoods murder origin story is not the Mule's backstory from the books.