Foundation's Lee Pace Had No Backup For His Nude Season 2 Fight Scene

Apple TV's "Foundation" is one of the best-looking shows on TV, a big-budget, epic-scope sci-fi story spanning centuries. Based on Isaac Asimov's eponymous series of books, one of the most influential sci-fi book series ever, "Foundation" tells the story of The Foundation, a band of exiles who try to save the dying Galactic Empire from destruction by rebelling against it.

The first season was a commendable, but very dense adaptation with too many characters, storylines, worlds, and lots of lore. But the second season is doing a spectacular job at balancing the dense information with some good pulpy sci-fi that adds action, romance, and silliness to the story.

There is no better example of this than the opening scene of the second season, in which Emperor Cleon XVII (Lee Pace) is attacked by assassins in his private chambers and fights them completely in the nude — right after some steamy hot sex with his robot aid/mother figure/counselor, Demerzel (Laura Birn).

Speaking with Moviefone, showrunner David S. Goyer said the fact that the scene was in the nude meant there was no backup for Pace when it came to stunts.