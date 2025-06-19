Why Batman Shows Up So Late In Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Batman Begins" is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The film was only a modest box office success during its original theatrical run, but it still redeemed Batman's image in critics and audiences' eyes after 1997's calamitous "Batman & Robin."

History has been kind to "Batman Begins," and it's definitely one of the most important comic book movies and Batman movies there has been. It was director Christopher Nolan's first blockbuster and action movie, an experience he'd refine on two more Batman movies, "Inception," etc. 2008's "The Dark Knight" is when Nolan became the Christopher Nolan, master filmmaker and box office record breaker, but "The Dark Knight" literally wouldn't have happened without "Batman Begins."

"Batman Begins" was not all Nolan, though. He co-wrote the screenplay with David S. Goyer, who got sole "Story By" credit on "Begins" and returned to co-write the later two "Dark Knight" films. (Goyer also wrote one of the segments in the animated anthology film "Batman: Gotham Knight," a "Dark Knight" prequel.)

While appearing on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, which is hosted by Josh Horowitz, to discuss "Batman Begins" turning 20 years old, Goyer revealed one concern Warner Bros. had about the movie.

As Horowitz noted, Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) first appears in the Batman costume almost exactly an hour into "Batman Begins," which runs 140 minutes total counting the end credits. Horowitz speculated Warner Bros. was not happy about this, and Goyer confirmed that no, it was not. But this very fact is essential to "Batman Begins" and the film's characterization of its hero. Goyer explained why he and Nolan chose to hold off debuting Batman:

"We felt, no disrespect to the actors who had played Bruce Wayne prior to this, that as moviegoers, in a lot of these superhero movies, we were always just kind of twiddling our thumbs waiting for the character to get into the costume and for the movie to really begin. Why is that? I think because unconsciously, a lot of work was put into sort of realizing the hero but not the man or the woman behind the mask."

What makes "Batman Begins" sing is that it does do this work. You understand why Bruce chooses to put on his mask because, when he finally does become more than just a man, you've already spent so much time with him.