The Obscure Batman Comic That Inspired Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight

In Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins," the defining question of the film is: "Why do we fall?" The answer, which Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) learns again and again, is "So we can learn to pick ourselves back up."

The commonly cited influence on "Batman Begins" is "Batman: Year One" by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, the definitive origin of Batman. The other two parts of the "Dark Knight" trilogy have been similarly tied to famous Batman stories: "The Dark Knight" is "The Long Halloween" plus "The Killing Joke," featuring a Joker (Heath Ledger) who wants to break Gotham City's soul and succeeds in turning Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) into Two-Face. Then "The Dark Knight Rises" closes out the myth by combining "Knightfall," "The Dark Knight Returns," and "No Man's Land" to bring Batman low so he can climb back up to meet his greatest and last challenge.

But is there another Batman comic in this tapestry, one less famous than the others? That would be 1989's "The Man Who Falls," by writer Dennis O'Neil and artist Dick Giordano. In a mere 16 pages, the comic tells Batman's life story from past to present. Beginning in media res, Batman is "the man who falls" in the literal sense, crashing through skylights to terrify criminals.

Then, the comic returns to Bruce Wayne's childhood; shortly before his parents' murder, he falls into a cave full of bats. After losing his parents, Bruce travels all around the world, learning martial arts, criminology, and escape artistry while slowly deciding how he will wage his war against crime.

"The Man Who Falls" was first published not as a single comic issue, but as a chapter in the "Secret Origins of the World's Greatest Super-Heroes" collection. In 1986, DC Comics rebooted its universe and updated its characters' origins. Fresh off his run on "Daredevil," Miller reinvented Batman with "The Dark Knight Returns" and got to restart his journey with "Year One."

"The Man Who Falls" works in the shadows of Miller's Batman. "Dark Knight Returns" was the first story to depict Bruce falling into a batcave as a boy. In "Year One" and "The Man Who Falls," Bruce tries to go out crime-fighting in Gotham's red-light district with no mask and it ends in "dismal failure." Resting at home, a bat crashes through his window and he realizes what he must become.

Due to the comic's original publication, "The Man Who Falls" remains much more obscure, and harder to find, than Miller's Batman projects — or Nolan's.