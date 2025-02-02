The Real Reason Marvel's Daredevil And DC's Batman Are So Similar, Explained

Who is the Marvel Comics equivalent to Batman? Is it Iron Man, another industrialist with no superpowers but plenty of resources, who fights crime with his own genius and inventions? Is it Moon Knight, another driven caped crusader? What about more direct Batman analogues, like Nighthawk? All valid answers, but for me, the closest Marvel has to Batman is Matt Murdock/Daredevil — and not just because Ben Affleck has played both Batman and Daredevil on screen.

They're both broody and grim avengers of the night, who hand out justice with a hard bloody fist — fighting half like a boxer, half like a ninja — yet restrain themselves from killing. At night both Batman and Daredevil patrol rooftops and alleys, all part of their obsessive quests to be the savior of their city. Daredevil's horns give him a similar silhouette as Batman's cowl, and some artists draw Daredevil as blending into the shadows the same way the Dark Knight does (e.g. Alex Maleev, see below).

Marvel Comics

There are differences, and those unique qualities are what make Daredevil compelling. Most obviously, Daredevil is blind and that disability is also the source of his superpowers (enhanced senses, down to "radar vision" close enough to true sight).

Compared to the patrician Bruce Wayne, Matt Murdock's roots are much more working class. Hell's Kitchen has been gentrified today, but for most of its history it was home to poor Irish-American immigrants and/or their descendants. Matt Murdock is a lawyer because his father, an uneducated boxer named Jack, pushed him to be a professional so he could have a better life.

Batman has no faith in a higher power ("The world only makes sense when you force it to"), while Daredevil is religious — a Catholic boy who still dresses like his faith's symbol of evil. Daredevil's Catholicism means guilt hits the two heroes differently; they're both hard on themselves, but Batman rarely doubts himself the way Daredevil so consistently does.

So look beneath their masks and you'll find differences. On the surface, though, they mirror each other, and the stories they star in are often more "gritty" than their respective publishers' usual oeuvre. Why? It goes back to a single writer who wrote both characters: Frank Miller.