DC's New Batman Comic Just Changed Bruce Wayne's Origin Story In A Major Way

This article contains spoilers for "Absolute Batman" issue #1.

Whenever there's a new Batman movie, the jokes fly about how we all will again have to watch Bruce Wayne's parents be murdered, gunned down in an alleyway before their young sons' eyes, setting him on the path to (dark) knighthood. We get it, everyone thinks, wary of being hit over the head with the same beats.

It's unavoidable, though. Of all tragic origin stories in superhero comics, Batman's is the one that most defines his character. It's the root of both his rage and his compassion. Touching on Batman's parents in film after film, comic after comic can be tiresome, but if a story avoids it, is it truly a Batman story?

Late voice actor Kevin Conroy was the greatest Batman of them all. His crowning performance is in "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" when Bruce stands before his parents' graves, asking their forgiveness for wanting to be happy even if he can't fulfill his promise to them.

Acclaimed Batman writer Grant Morrison, who wrote Bruce Wayne's comic adventures for seven years, has been praised for reinventing and innovating the Caped Crusader's mythos (particularly for introducing Bruce's son Damian Wayne as a new Robin). For all that change, though, Morrison still said, "I chose to build my story around the basic trauma, the murder of his parents, that lies at the heart of Batman's genesis." "The hole in things" is the refrain of Morrison's Batman, and for Bruce Wayne, that hole is parents' eternal absence.

This brings us to the freshly-debuted "Absolute Batman" #1 (written by Scott Snyder, drawn by Nick Dragotta). The series is part of DC's "Absolute Universe" reboot; akin to Marvel's "Ultimate" comics, the setting twists DC's famous characters.

Despite his familiar-looking costume, Absolute Batman is not the Bruce Wayne you know. One big difference? His mother, Martha Wayne, is still alive and it looks like she'll be a major supporting character in this series. This change ties together nicely with the rest of Snyder and Dragotta's Batman overhaul.