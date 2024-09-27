Every Character Who Killed Bruce Wayne's Parents In Batman Movies & TV Shows

By this stage, seeing Bruce Wayne's parents die has become a well-worn cinematic trope in and of itself. Like poor old Uncle Ben in the "Spider-Man" movies, Thomas and Martha Wayne have now perished in front of our eyes dozens of times, and that's to say nothing of the various comic book versions of their untimely demise.

It comes as a byproduct of the fact that Batman represents one of the most rich and infinitely reinventable characters in all fiction. Comic writers and film and TV directors have all had a go at iterating on the classic tale of Bruce Wayne's transformation from privileged son of Gotham aristocrats to a "weird figure of the dark," as his alter-ego was dubbed in 1939's "Detective Comics" #33. Almost 10 years after that story was first told, Batman's origin was revisited in 1948's "Batman" #47, which established mugger Joe Chill as the Waynes' killer. But subsequent retellings have swapped out Chill for multiple other characters.

Since these foundational comic book origin stories, we've had two Batman serials, a live-action TV show, eight-live action Batman movies, five DC Extended Universe movies that feature the Dark Knight, and dozens of animated series and films that feature Bruce Wayne/Batman — and that's to say nothing of the shows and films that feature him as part of an ensemble or as a tertiary character.

When you take in the scope of this character's prevalence in pop culture, then, it's not all that surprising that we've seen his origin story retold so many times that there are literal supercuts of all the Waynes' death scenes in cinema history. Even with these grim yet helpful little reminders, though, it's become a little tough to remember just how many times we've seen the Waynes gunned down in that fateful alley, and, more importantly, who's been responsible for the act. Throughout the Dark Knight's onscreen saga, multiple characters from the Batman mythos have pulled the trigger on Thomas and Martha. With that in mind, here's a guide to everyone that has killed Bruce Wayne's parents in Batman movies and TV shows.