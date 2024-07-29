Batman: Caped Crusader Review: The Scariest, Best, And Most Mature Batman In Years

I shall only briefly touch on the corporate politics surrounding the release of "Batman: Caped Crusader." The new animated series, overseen by "Batman: The Animated Series" honcho Bruce Timm and pop culture archbishop J.J. Abrams, was handed off to Amazon during David Zaslav's aggravating Warner Bros. fire sale. Zaslav infamously axed many popular shows from HBO Max (now just called "Max"), canceled seemingly shoo-in successes, and even shelved completed movies for tax write-offs. Batman had long been associated with Warner Bros. — the studio has released every piece of Batman media since 1967 — so to hand such a famous character to another studio seemed like a foolish financial decision in the eyes of the world.

At the end of the day, however, those financial decisions are but red tape, a mere roadblock on the way to accessing a great show. And make no mistake, "Caped Crusader" is a great show. It's a thoughtful, adult, intense, sometimes terrifying take on Batman that bends toward the classical. In the wake of the bleak corporate autofellatio that was "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Caped Crusader" is a breath of fresh air in that it's attempting to tell a Batman story with creativity, care, and an eye for character. Instead of being a sweaty "love letter to fans," "Caped Crusader" engages viewers on an emotional level. And its key emotions are fear and guilt.

"Caped Crusader" is not meant to be consumed by fanboys with open notepads and vitriol-soaked Reddit accounts. It's a dark, shadowy hallway to explore. A clear-eyed nightmare of clowns and ghosts. It is free of the adolescent angst of Matt Reeves' "The Batman," and quite a distance from the bloated, wacky corporate hijinks of the DCEU. It's the best piece of Batman media in a decade.