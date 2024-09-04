Joker: Folie à Deux Review: The Year's Boldest Comic Book Movie Is A Compelling Musical Deconstruction

After a table-setting cartoon (by Sylvain "The Triplets of Belleville" Chomet) entitled "Me and My Shadow" which also doubles as a mini-recap of the first "Joker," "Folie à Deux" begins with Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) incarcerated in Gotham City's Arkham State Hospital. Although one could interpret "Joker" as being wholly made up of Fleck's delusions, "Folie à Deux" assumes that everything in that film occurred as shown, and that following its conclusion, the myth and influence of the Joker has only grown. Meanwhile, Arthur himself has seemingly lost his inner clown; he no longer smiles, let alone laughs, his daily medication keeping him docile while the facility's gang of guards (led by Brendan Gleeson, sporting a helluva shark's smile) taunt him by promising to trade a joke for a cigarette. It's only when Arthur spots Lee (Lady Gaga), a patient at the minimum security ward, that he begins to come back to life. The two bond when enrolled in the same music therapy class, the instructor of which encourages the patients to just start singing whenever their feelings move them to do so.

With that, Phillips gives the movie license to become an integrated musical of sorts. To be accurate, most of the musical numbers performed in "Folie à Deux" are fantasy sequences, taking the waking delusions Arthur experienced in the first film and expanding them into full-blown daydream alternate realities. This isn't quite Rob Marshall's "Chicago," however, thanks to the inclusion of Lee. She's a Joker stan, to use the parlance of today, and as per the "madness shared by two" subtitle of the movie, she and Arthur seem to share the same delusions from time to time, leading to some musical performances that are happening in the "real" world. Whether other characters can hear their performances or not, all of the singing and dancing in the movie is performed by Arthur and Lee, an indication of the special bond the two share. (Also special: the way composer Hildur Guðnadóttir weaves her original score in between and in conjunction with the handful of songbook standards performed in the film.)

So, while Joker and Harleen "Lee" Quinzel are starring in their very own musical, the rest of "Folie à Deux" concerns Arthur being put on trial for the murders he committed during the first movie. Sure enough, as per a number of high-profile criminal trials over the decades, the proceedings become a media frenzy as cocky young prosecutor Harvey Dent (Harry Lawtey) attempts to portray Arthur as a competent killer while defense attorney Maryanne Stewart (Catherine Keener) tries to convince the world that Arthur and the Joker are two distinct personalities. In this way, "Folie à Deux" feels like an extension of the first "Joker," even a bit of an extended epilogue, rather than solely its own movie. While the lack of shenanigans happening in Gotham (or anything outside the asylum and courthouse, really) could frustrate some, the film does honor its "part two" status, even returning to some characters and events from the first movie that helps flesh them out better.