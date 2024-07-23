Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Sing & Cause Chaos In Explosive Joker 2 Trailer

The Clown Prince of Crime is back with a new companion in the new trailer for "Joker: Folie à Deux." Todd Phillips' follow-up to his dark 2019 hit is likely to be the weirdest musical you see all year, as it follows nihilistic killer Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) as he falls for DC's most lovable villain, Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga). The first trailer for the movie featured glimpses of romance and chaos set to Burt Bacharach's "What the World Needs Now is Love," while the latest preview offers another look at Gaga's Harley and a post-shooting Joker.

As Fall Out Boy once taught us, "Folie à Deux" means "a madness shared by two," and it seems likely that –- just like in the original "Joker" –- elements of this new movie will be totally imagined, perhaps as a sort of shared daydream. Harley and Joker meet behind bars, but in Phillips' vision of Gotham, they also carry out a moonlit rooftop waltz, perform on a huge classic musical soundstage, and quite literally get their names in lights. No matter your "Joker" hot take (everybody's got one!), this movie's visuals are undeniably gorgeous.

""Arthur [Fleck]'s weird and aloof and all these things, but he has music in him. He has a grace to him," Phillips told attendees at CinemaCon earlier this year (per Entertainment Weekly), noting that "music is an essential element" even in the first film. Aside from the song-and-dance of it all, Gaga's casting has been the biggest headline of the sequel so far. She spoke to Deadline in May, differentiating her Harley from past versions by saying, "You know my version of Harley is mine, and it's very authentic to this movie and these characters."