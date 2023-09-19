Joker Ending Explained: Arthur's Final Joke Kills

While the nihilistic, city-on-fire ending of "Joker" is pretty straightforward, its white room epilogue is more ambiguous. The clearest explanation for the blood Arthur tracks through the hallway is that he killed the therapist he was speaking with (his hands were free for a cigarette break, after all) and broke free. The shot of orderlies chasing him in the distance supports this read, and the open-ended conclusion would leave room for a sequel. Anyone who reads DC comics knows the Joker never stays locked up forever, and with a whole city cheering him on, he'd leave the institution more confident and murderous than ever.

Some fans have questioned the validity of this ending by claiming that Arthur only killed people who he thought "deserved" to die, but to try to ascribe such a clear moral pattern to a character like this doesn't seem helpful. He may have killed some of the Wayne workers in self-defense, but he also saw them as greedy bullies. He perceived his mother as giving him false hope for a better future after reading her letter about his parentage, and when he found out that was a lie, he couldn't live with her anymore. His coworker Randall (Glenn Fleshler) didn't save him from losing his job, and Murray made fun of him on TV.

Arthur is fueled by anger and self-pity as much as any warped sense of justice, so any number of things about the therapist could have set him off. Or, after considering the Wayne family's deaths, he might have decided he doesn't need a reason to kill, marking a full transformation into the chaos-fueled villain we all know. When the therapist asks if he wants to tell her the joke, the punchline might be more violent than she thinks.