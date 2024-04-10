The Joker: Folie à Deux Trailer Brings Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Into Arthur's Life

I gave the first "Joker" a positive review back when I saw it at TIFF 2019, and I'm not ashamed to admit it. I was particularly impressed with Joaquin Phoenix's performance, although I tend to almost always be impressed with him — he's a great actor. All that said, I revisited "Joker" recently and found I didn't like it as much as when I first saw it. To be clear: I don't think it's a bad movie, it's just very derivative of the films that influenced it, to the point where it feels like it has almost nothing interesting to say. Phoenix is still pretty damn good in the film, though. It's worth watching for him alone.

Whatever my current thoughts on the first "Joker," I will freely admit I'm excited for "Joker: Folie à Deux." Phillips seems to be using his clout earned from the first film to do whatever he wants here, and what he wants to do is a musical. That's not a direction I think anyone could've predicted for this series. Adding Lady Gaga into the mix is a plus, too — I fully expect her to knock it out of the park as Harley Quinn.

When we last saw Arthur Fleck, he was locked up in Arkham for his various crimes. Now, Dr. Harleen Quinzel will enter his life as his doctor. But instead of treating her patient, she falls in love with him. Yes, romance is in the air in filthy, dirty Gotham. And where there's romance there's singing and dancing. How can you not at least be a little curious to see how all this craziness shakes out?

In addition to Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, "Joker 2" brings back Zazie Beetz from the first film while adding new cast members Steve Coogan, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener. "Joker: Folie à Deux" hits theaters on October 4, 2024. Will it make over $1 billion like the first film? We'll see.