The Penguin Review: Colin Farrell Is Excellent In A Dark Series That Probably Should've Been A Movie

Can you have a Batman series without Batman? "The Penguin" sure hopes so. Robert Pattinson's emo Dark Knight never appears here, which might strike some as odd since the main events of the series happen in the immediate aftermath of "The Batman." In that film, the Penguin, as played by Colin Farrell rendered unrecognizable by impressive, believable make-up, was a low-level gangster — a background player who worked for mob boss Carmine Falcone in crime-ridden Gotham City. By the end of the movie, though, Falcone was dead, Gotham was flooded by a terrorist attack set-up by the Riddler, and the Penguin was dreaming of bigger and better things.

As "The Penguin" begins, the Penguin, whose real name here is Oswald "Oz" Cobb, is ready to make a name for himself. While the character was mostly used for comic relief in "The Batman," "The Penguin" series delves into the Oz's pathetic, sociopathic nature. As played by Farrell, Oz is a loser and a schemer; a guy who will lie, cheat, and kill at the drop of a hat if he thinks it will help him in some way. Whatever the flaws of "The Penguin," the series is elevated by Farrell's layered performance — the show and the actor aren't afraid to make Oz one of the most unlikable main characters on TV. Sure, Tony Soprano was a monster, but he had charisma! Not Oz, who is a bundle of neurotic neediness coupled with a violent temper and a hatred of the world at large. Oz knows he's a loser, and he's sick of it. He's sick of seeing everyone around him come out on top while he scrounges for scraps. When will it be his time?

In the wake of Carmine Falcone's death, Oz sees an opening to seize power. But it won't be easy, especially since Carmine's notorious daughter Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) has just been released from Arkham after being locked away for a decade. Oz and Sofia have a history — he used to be her driver — and it's clear that Sofia does not trust this man, nor should she. While the show may be named "The Penguin," the series is just as focused as Sofia, a damaged character with a tragic backstory. Milioti is quite good here — she deliberately avoids going over-the-top, even when the scene in question requires her to seem unstable. We end up liking her a lot more than Oz, even as she performs some truly heinous actions.