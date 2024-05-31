Hollywood's Top TV Execs Are Happy About The Death Of Peak TV – Here's Why [ATX Festival]

The Streaming Wars were unhealthy for everyone. Let us look back for a moment to see where it took us: sometime in the mid 2010s, TV networks turned to Netflix as a surprising new model of potential streaming success. Not wanting to be left in the dust, the networks felt they should all launch their own streaming platforms, wanting to adapt to the times. In this new model, streaming services would be able to vertically integrate each individual studio's output, gathering all of their properties under one umbrella, as it were.

It was certainly appealing to the studio bean-counters that streaming services weren't required to reveal their subscription numbers or actual viewership, handily cutting actors, writers, and everyone else out of potential royalties.

These new companies were very valuable from a stock market perspective, and the studios knew it. Every studio began dumping billions upon billions into high-profile TV shows and original feature films to be broadcast on their services exclusively. It didn't much matter what the content of these films and shows were. The shows just needed to look good on paper for investors and stockholders. The studio didn't care if you, the audience, watched them. Indeed, it didn't take too long before each streaming service hit the ceiling in terms of the number of active subscribers they could accrue, so merely having a valuable film on their service was enough.

There were so. Many. Shows. Literally hundreds.

Then, thanks to the strikes, it all came crashing down.

/Film's own Ryan Scott is currently attending he ATX Festival in Austin, Texas, where he sat in on the Presidential Forum panel to hear powerful execs talk about the state of TV. They agreed that Peak TV from the past five or six years is at an end.

They're relieved.