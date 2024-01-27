Why Frank Miller Wrote Marvel's Daredevil As A Catholic

"Daredevil" issue #1 was published in 1964, credited to Stan Lee and Bill Everett. However, for many, "Daredevil" didn't truly begin until Frank Miller took over the book in 1980. His run is where the Kingpin became Daredevil's nemesis and where Elektra was introduced. These are such foundational characters to subsequent "Daredevil" comics/adaptations that the first two decades without them feel like an anomaly.

Influenced by noir movies, Miller brought the grit to Hell's Kitchen. His narration captions were straight out of a detective dime novel. His art broke from the Bronze Age Marvel Comics house style with darker shading (inked mostly by Klaus Janson), hatch marks, and blood-splattered violence, further adding to the dark atmosphere of the writing.

Miller's run also began the edict "Matt Murdock must suffer." His love story with Elektra is a tragedy, and in Miller's ending arc "Born Again," Matt loses everything. Not coincidentally, Miller was the writer to canonize Matt Murdock as a Catholic. There's some disagreement if he was the first to suggest this, but Miller brought faith to the forefront. In "Born Again," Matt meets the nun Sister Maggie, who is implied to be his biological mother. She nurses him back to health and his return as Daredevil is like a baptism in fire.

"Murdock" is a name with Gaelic roots. An Irish-American growing up in New York City in the 20th century? It'd make less sense for Matt to not be a Catholic. It goes deeper than that, though. Miller was interviewed for the documentary "The Men Without Fear: Creating Daredevil" (made in conjunction with the 2003 "Daredevil" movie), where he explained:

"I decided [Daredevil] had to be a Catholic because only a Catholic could be a vigilante and an attorney at the same time."

So, what did Miller mean by that?