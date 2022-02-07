Tom Holland Wants To See His Spider-Man And Charlie Cox's Daredevil Team Up One Day

This article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," even though you've probably either seen it by now or already been spoiled. But you've been warned either way!

Ever since fans first received word that the rights-sharing agreement between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios meant that Spider-Man would finally be able to crossover with the other Marvel heroes, fans have anxiously looked forward to one particular team-up more than any other — Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, crossing paths with Peter Parker's web-slinging hero. All these years later, however, that hasn't quite come to fruition just yet. We came close with "Spider-Man: No Way Home," when an early scene (teased ahead of time by Tom Holland) featured Peter, Marisa Tomei's Aunt May, and Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan sitting around a table with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, reprising his role as Daredevil after making it his own throughout the popular Netflix series. But as well-received as that scene was — my entire theater broke out into spontaneous applause, as I'm sure most did on opening weekend — the all-too-brief cameo only whet appetites among audiences even further to see the two street-level heroes actually suit up to fight crime together, as they've done many times before in the comics.

Months removed from the release of "No Way Home" and ahead of the debut of Tom Holland's "Uncharted," journalists are still asking the actor about every possible facet of the recent trilogy-capper. This time, the question revolves around Holland's perspective of the scene he shared with Charlie Cox. Unsurprisingly, the "Spider-Man" star is just as eager as you are to see him and Daredevil share the screen once more.