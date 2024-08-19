Horror And Film Noir Are Cinematic Soulmates — And This Comic Proves It

What would happen if Raymond Chandler and H.P. Lovecraft wrote a novel together? Comic series "Fatale" by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips offers an answer. Published from 2012 to 2014 across 24 issues at Image Comics, "Fatale" is named for the archetype every film noir needs: the femme fatale, the sultry knockout who wraps men around her fingers without a care for what happens to their twisted forms (phallic cigarette optional).

The center of "Fatale" is one such woman, named Josephine or simply Jo. Colorists David Stewart and Elizabeth Breitweiser give her blood red lips and hair as black as Ava Gardner. Is her raven hair the same shade as her heart? Not quite. You see, Jo simply can't help making men desire and chase after her — especially men who want her for an occult sacrifice. Brubaker and Phillips mostly cook their comics hardboiled, such as "Criminal" (soon to be a Prime Video TV series) and their new "Reckless" graphic novels. In "Fatale," they use their familiarity with the noir genre branch out, combining a pulpy mystery with supernatural horror.

A common motif in "Fatale" is tentacles (Cthulhu who?) and that image embodies the comic's genre cocktail. Those slimy green tendrils represent not just the dark gods worshiped by the evil priest Bishop, but Jo's invisible control that every man who meets her gaze walks into.

Horror and noir make for an elegant blend, and not just because of the comic's craftsmanship. Noir and horror are one of the most seamless genre combinations out there. "Fatale" — rereleased in full this past July as a new compendium edition — is just one example that shows why.