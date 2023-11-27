How A Legendary Horror Classic Influenced Nightmare Before Christmas

Tim Burton loves to make things spooky and morbid, but his favorite holiday might well be Christmas. Look at how many of his films take place during the Yuletide season: "Batman Returns," "Edward Scissorhands," etc. He also conceived of "The Nightmare Before Christmas," which is all about Halloween Town's top ghoul, Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon), getting Christmas fever. While Burton handed off directing duties of the stop-motion picture to Henry Selick, it's easy to see his fingerprints and why he would empathize with Jack.

David A. Bossert's "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Visual Companion" was released this year for the film's 30th anniversary. The book features interviews with the film's crew, from Selick to Art Director Kelly Asbury, where they describe forming the film's distinct visual style — since there were multiple holiday-themed dimensions, they couldn't stick to just one aesthetic.

For Halloween Town, though, they took after Burton's live-action films ("Edward Scissorhands" is specifically mentioned). Indeed, they went back and studied the roots of Burton's own influences. Among them were the Gothic artists Edward Gorey and Charles Addams (creator of "The Addams Family"). Asbury explained how Burton's art style takes after them: "A lot of crosshatching, a lot of texturing, very spontaneous looking, but at the same time very detailed texturing and squiggles and swirls."

Then there was Burton's cinematic style influence, German Expressionism. This unnaturalistic art style was dominant during the early 20th century and so bled into the style of early German filmmaking. Expressionism mixed with black-and-white silent film resulted in cinema with harsh shadows plus angular and unnatural architecture. This dark and fantastical style is part of the lineage of Burton's artistry.

When designing "The Nightmare Before Christmas," the crew looked to one German Expressionist film in particular: "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari."