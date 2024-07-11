The Boys Season 4 Introduces A New Villain With A Familiar Power

Spoilers for "The Boys" season 4 follow.

Annie January (Erin Moriarty) has been having an identity crisis this season on "The Boys." She shed her supe persona Starlight and is trying to change the world as just an activist. So far, she's unsure if that's enough.

This crisis just got a whole lot worse in the latest "The Boys" season 4 episode: "The Insider." Earlier in the episode, the Boys run into a terrified woman that turns out to be a shapeshifter; she "absorbs" someone's appearance by touching them and, when taking on her new face, has to tear off her old skin. ("The Boys" season 4 trailer included a shot of her doing just that — now we have the context for it.)

The episode's closing twist is that this shapeshifter (who is definitely up to no good) has replaced Annie. She's keeping the real one chained up while she (as Annie) gets cozy with Hughie (Jack Quaid). Will Wee Hughie pick up that his girlfriend's now an imposter? Stay tuned for the finale.

Shapeshifters are nothing new in superhero stories, not even "The Boys." Recall the late supe Doppelganger (Dan Darin-Zanco), who Homelander made turn into his oedipal lover Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) after he killed the real Stillwell. Doppelganger met his end in season 2 episode "Nothing Like It in the World" when he shapeshifted into Homelander and offered to let the man screw himself; Homelander didn't appreciate it.

Shapeshifters with similar powers as the Annie-impersonator were also some of the demonic monsters in "Supernatural," previously created by "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke. (Read /Film's recent interview with Kripke here.) Look at other superhero stories and you'll see many similar characters.