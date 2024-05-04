The Boys Season 4 Trailer Brings Blood, Chickens, And Creamy Delicious Milkshakes

Gore and gags aside, "The Boys" season 4 seems to have a pretty serious throughline, with a dying Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his gang trying to get rid of the Supes once and for all with a virus that's apparently capable of killing only those with superpowers. "I can do one thing right with the time I've got left, but I can't do it alone. I can't do it without you," he confesses over a hero shot of a crew including Hughie, Annie (Erin Moriarty), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso).

Meanwhile, Homelander and his ilk seem to be ramping up their villainy, or at least becoming more obvious with it. "We'll have to do some terrible things for the greater good," the blond baddie says, smoothing his hair while looking at a stack of dead bodies. "You'll no longer be beloved celebrities. You will be wrathful gods!" Based on the official description of the series, which says that the Boys are "fed up with [Butcher's] lies" and no longer see him as their leader, it seems like Team Homelander has the advantage here.

Interestingly, the new trailer also features some characters from "Gen V," the coming-of-age spinoff series co-created by Eric Kripke that aired last year, along with a plot lifted from that show's first season. The nasty-looking virus infecting the severed leg in the promo was first developed in a secret lab under Godolkin University, the school where up-and-coming Supes trained in "Gen V." Among the new generation of heroes and villains were Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) and Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips), who had both gone to the dark side by the end of the first season of "Gen V" and appear standing alongside A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) in this trailer.

"The Boys" season 4 debuts on Prime Video on June 13, 2024.