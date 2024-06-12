The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Has Given Up Trying To Understand Homelander Fans [Exclusive Interview]

There's all these headlines about people who are talented writers, but don't have the nuts and bolts filmmaking experience and they're being thrust into showrunner positions.

Yeah.

Do you feel this is dangerous for television, if people don't have that experience?

I think it's a huge danger, and it's one of the things the writers struck about, because you need to ... young writers need to learn how to produce, and they need to be on set. They need to hear the actors say their words. They need to understand that what they're writing on the page has an impact on literally hundreds of people, and they need to learn how to navigate all of it. Just network television in general — in particular, The CW, because those were smaller, lower budget shows — you could bring in a lot of young writers and really train them, and you don't really have that opportunity anymore. You're throwing these people who have never done this job into these huge shows, and then you're surprised when it becomes a flaming s*** show. It's not that person's fault. They're not being set up to succeed. You've got to learn how to crawl before you can fly, man, and so I think it's so important.

That's why to me, even before the strike, I was like, "All of my writers are going to set. That's all there is to it." Not just because it's better training for them. It's better for the show, because now they know how to produce it when they're writing it. They know what the sets look like in three-dimensional space, and what the actors' strengths are. To me, it's so self-defeating to not do that, because what, so a studio can save a few bucks on, what, airline fees? I mean, what's the value? In exchange, they're not training up the next generation, and it might not be a problem today, but if it's not fixed substantially, it's going to be a huge problem in a few years.

Well, speaking of flaming s*** shows, there have always been headlines about a certain segment of people who watch "The Boys" and insist there's no politics, insist it's not a political show, that people are overthinking it. I have to imagine this drives you crazy as much as it drives me crazy. Do you write with those people in mind now, or do you just try to ignore it?

No, I don't write with them in mind. I mean, look, it doesn't really particularly bother me. I just kind of throw up my hands, and I'm like, "Well, I don't know what else to do then." The show is many things. Subtle is not one of them. If you, for instance, think Homelander's a hero, I just don't know what to tell you. I don't know what to tell you. But look, on the other hand, if people want to watch this show as just escapist entertainment, like as any other superhero thing ... then I guess thanks for watching, question mark? But obviously, the show has a lot on its mind, and I would certainly appreciate it more if people get the different layers that we work so hard to put into it.